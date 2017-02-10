Green River Wolves Wrestling Defeats Rock Springs Tigers 49-18

The Green River Wolves were able to out wrestle the Rock Springs Tiger tonight on what was senior night for the Wolves.

The Wolves honored their 8 senior wrestlers and 2 wrestling cheerleaders, as well as a special honor for Maicy Braden.

Below are the results for tonight meet.

106 Kade Knezovich(GR) over Zach Vasquez(RS), 113 Cyro Montoya(GR) over Trevor Allred(RS), 120 Cameron Metcalf(RS) over Justin Flores(GR), 126 Ashton DuPape(RS) over Gage Byers(GR), 138 Tanner Adam(GR) over Slade Pitt(RS), 145 Kaycee Cochrane(GR) over Tristan Profaizer(RS), 152 Eric Clingenpeel(GR) over Wyatt Yenney(RS), 160 Thomas Rezzonico(RS) over Zack Orr(GR), 170 Payton Tucker(GR) over Brayden Lathem(RS), 182 Blake Waite(GR) over T.J. McNeil(RS), 195 Adam Forbush(RS) over Justin Rubalcaba(GR), 220 Jordan Tucker(GR) over John Nowland(RS), 285 Gabe Bunderman(GR) bye