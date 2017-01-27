Green River Wolves Wrestling Loses To Star Valley Braves In Team Dual 36-13

The Green River Wolves Wrestling team lost their team dual tonight to Star Valley Braves 36-13.

Here are the results to tonight dual.

Green River Wolves Star Valley Braves

106 Kade Knezovich W Tristan Hicks L

113 Cyro Montoya W Spencer Angel L

120 Justin Flores W Greyson Hicks L

126 Gage Byers W Gavin Patterson L

132 Tanner Adam L Tyson Hoopes W

138 Garrett Harris L Brandon Claye W

145 Kaycee Cochrane L Trevor Clark W

152 Eric Clingenpeel L Carter Hill W

160 Chance Anderson L Bridger Vandenburg W

170 Payton Tucker L Dillon Brog W

182 Blake Waite L Jason Walker W

195 Justin Rubalcaba W Kylan Townsend L

220 Jordan Tucker L Josh Dawson W

Gabe Bunderman L McCabe Smith W