Green River Wolves Wrestling Loses To Star Valley Braves In Team Dual 36-13

January 27, 2017

The Green River Wolves Wrestling team lost their team dual tonight to Star Valley Braves 36-13.

 

Here are the results to tonight dual.

 

Green River Wolves                                  Star Valley Braves

106   Kade Knezovich     W                      Tristan Hicks                 L

113    Cyro Montoya        W                      Spencer Angel                L

120   Justin Flores          W                      Greyson Hicks                L

126   Gage Byers             W                       Gavin Patterson             L

132   Tanner Adam         L                        Tyson Hoopes                W

138   Garrett Harris        L                        Brandon Claye               W

145   Kaycee Cochrane   L                        Trevor Clark                   W

152   Eric Clingenpeel    L                         Carter Hill                      W

160   Chance Anderson  L                         Bridger Vandenburg    W

170   Payton Tucker        L                         Dillon Brog                     W

182   Blake Waite             L                         Jason Walker                 W

195   Justin Rubalcaba    W                       Kylan Townsend            L

220 Jordan Tucker         L                         Josh Dawson                  W

Gabe Bunderman            L                         McCabe Smith               W

 

