Green River Wolves Wrestling Loses To Star Valley Braves In Team Dual 36-13

The Green River Wolves Wrestling team lost their team dual tonight to Star Valley Braves 36-13.
Here are the results to tonight dual.
Green River Wolves Star Valley Braves
106 Kade Knezovich W Tristan Hicks L
113 Cyro Montoya W Spencer Angel L
120 Justin Flores W Greyson Hicks L
126 Gage Byers W Gavin Patterson L
132 Tanner Adam L Tyson Hoopes W
138 Garrett Harris L Brandon Claye W
145 Kaycee Cochrane L Trevor Clark W
152 Eric Clingenpeel L Carter Hill W
160 Chance Anderson L Bridger Vandenburg W
170 Payton Tucker L Dillon Brog W
182 Blake Waite L Jason Walker W
195 Justin Rubalcaba W Kylan Townsend L
220 Jordan Tucker L Josh Dawson W
Gabe Bunderman L McCabe Smith W
