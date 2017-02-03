Green River Woman Fights For Change

A Green River woman is working to make a difference in state laws following the murder of her brother in Gillette in 2016.

Jennifer Stone, like most people in the Cowboy State, had never considered what punishment was on the books for people who mutilate human remains. That is, until her life was turned upside down on October 8, 2016 when her brother, Phillip Brewer, and his childhood friend Jody Fortuna were found murdered in Gillette. The men were both shot and dismembered—with body parts stored in plastic tote containers.

Stone was shocked to learn that those accused faced a maximum penalty of three years for the crime of Mutilation of Dead Human Bodies. The defendants face additional charges with Michael Montano charged with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Mutilation of Dead Human Bodies, and Kylee Collins charged with Accessory After the Fact and two counts of Conspiracy to Mutilate Dead Human Bodies.

Stone says the mutilation of her brother’s body impacted the family in ways many do not consider. The family was stripped of the closure of seeing her brother’s body one last time to say goodbye. In addition, the mutilation of the bodies limited the families on final arrangements with religious, cultural, and personal beliefs on burial not able to be honored.

With the maximum penalty of three years, Stone contacted Senator John Hastert (Senate District 13) to see how she could make a difference.

Hastert and three other senators along with six representatives have sponsored a bill this legislative session to increase the penalty for Mutilation of Dead Human Bodies. Sponsors include Senators Hastert, Driskill, Von Flatern and Wasserburger and Representatives Barlow, Blackburn, Blake, Freeman, Pelkey, and Pownall.

Senate File No. SF0133 recently passed its third reading by the committee and now moves forward to the House of Representatives.

Stone plans to travel to Cheyenne next week to speak to the House about the bill.

She knows the two accused in her brother’s case will not be held to the new legislation if it is passed, but continues to fight for change.

“These two, it’s not going to affect them. At the time they committed the crime, that’s what they’ll be punished by. So I didn’t go into this thinking that,” said Stone. “But this is for future families that have to sit there and realize that this was a very heinous crime, and justice needs to be served as far as the punishment goes for such an act.”

The proposed bill increases the punishment from a maximum of three years to a penalty of two to five years imprisonment and increases the possible fine from $5,000 to $10,000.

In addition, the legislation would add a section for those who mutilate a body in order to conceal a felony offense. Under that section, the crime could be punished by seven to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, 2017.

Concerned citizens should contact their Legislators directly by phone or email. Contact information can be found in the PDF below or at the following link: http://legisweb.state.wy.us/LegislatorSummary/App_Themes/LSO/PDFContactInfo.pdf

Wyoming Legislator Contact Information by County

