Green River Woman Helps To Change State Law

A Green River woman’s pursuit to make a difference in state laws following the murder of her brother has become a reality.

Today, Governor Matt Mead signed a bill increasing the possible punishment for those convicted of Mutilation of Dead Human Bodies.

Bill Number SF0133—Postmortem Despoiling and Disposal Penalties—increases the penalties for those who mutilate human remains.

Green River resident Jennifer Stone helped to make the bill a reality. Like most people in the Cowboy State, Stone had never considered what punishment was on the books for people who mutilate human remains. That is, until her life was turned upside down on October 8, 2016 when her brother, Phillip Brewer, and his childhood friend Jody Fortuna were found murdered in Gillette. The men were both shot and dismembered—with body parts stored in plastic tote containers.

Learning that the maximum penalty for body mutilation was only three years, Stone contacted Senator John Hastert (Senate District 13) to see how she could make a difference.

Hastert and three other senators along with six representatives sponsored the bill. Sponsors include Senators Hastert, Driskill, Von Flatern and Wasserburger and Representatives Barlow, Blackburn, Blake, Freeman, Pelkey, and Pownall.

Throughout the process, Stone worked with legislators, wrote letters and even spoke to the legislature about her family’s experience.

The bill signed by Governor Mead increases the punishment to a maximum of up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000. If anyone commits the crime in order to conceal a felony, then the maximum penalty is increased to up to 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine.

The bill will take effect on July 1, 2017 and will not impact the penalty for crimes committed before that date.