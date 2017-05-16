Green River Woman Recovering From ATV Crash

A Green River woman is recovering after an ATV crash over the weekend.

Cindy Hamblin was life-flighted to the University of Utah Hospital after getting pinned under her four-wheeler on Saturday.

According to the family, Hamblin was traveling on a four-wheeler between Manila, Utah and Green River, Wyoming on a trail off Highway 530 near mile marker 40. She was traveling at a slow rate of speed when the throttle became stuck. The four-wheeler slipped off a rock, tipped, and pinned Hamblin under the ATV.

Those present were able to pull the ATV off Hamblin and call emergency services.

Hamblin was flown by air-ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital. She suffered several broken bones and is awaiting surgery.

The family issued the following statement thanking those who helped in the wake of this crash:

We want to thank everyone who was involved in this tragic situation! Starting with the dispatchers, the Green River ambulance, Green River Fire Department, several Sweetwater County Sheriffs, Highway Patrol, Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Ranger, and most of all air-med who was so fast to get there and get her to help. Everyone was so caring and extremely helpful. The amount of people who showed up to help was unreal. We will forever be grateful for everything you have done for us. She has a really long road to recovery, but without each one of you we wouldn’t be on the road. We can’t thank you enough and are so grateful for everyone involved in her care! -The Hamblin and Martin family