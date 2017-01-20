Green River Wrestlers Post An Easy Win In Idaho. Wolves and Tigers Compete Today and Saturday

The Green River Wolves wrestling team is in Idaho Falls, Idaho today and Saturday getting ready to compete in the Tiger-Griz Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Thursday night the Wolves warmed up with a 76-6 dual match win over Idaho Falls’ Skyline High School. The Wolves were dominate winning 14 of the 15 matches.

The Rock Springs Wrestlers will travel to Lander today to compete in the two day Lander Invitational.