Green River’s Chance Hofer Among NFF Wyoming Chapter Honorees

Green River Wolves senior and standout football player Chance Hofer (pictured) is among 14 Wyoming high school football scholar-athletes, 11 of which who are in the running to be named the state’s top football scholar-athlete, will be honored tomorrow in Laramie during the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation’s annual banquet.

The 11 finalists for the chapter’s award recognizing Wyoming’s top football scholar-athlete were chosen from a total of 99 athletes to be nominated from across the state. These athletes include Green River’s Chance Hofer, Sheridan’s Blayne Baker and Kyle Curtis, Natrona’s Brett Brenton, Pine Bluffs’ Wyatt Fornstrom,Kaycee’s Mark Largent; Newcastle’s Cam Quigley, Glenrock’s Hezekiah Sexson and Torrington’s Jake Wamboldt, Upton’s Dawson Butts, Snake River’s J.D. Corson.

Recipients are judged on football ability, academic achievement and community service.

The winner from this banquet will represent the state of Wyoming in a regional and national honors banquet. Each of the finalists will recieve a $1,200 scholarship. The winner wins an additional $1,200 scholarship.