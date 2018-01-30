Green River’s Fraternal Order of the Eagles Honors the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center

ROCK SPRINGS- The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center was honored with a donation of $9,680 by the Green River’s Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Eagles Auxiliary at their annual celebratory dinner, Saturday January 20, 2018.

“Cancer hits close to home in my family and it’s touched the lives of everyone in this room which is why we wanted to support our local cancer center and raise money for them,” explained Don Munoz, President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.To raise the money, Don and Kelly Lundgren, Madam President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles received a $5,000 grant, raffled off a beautiful moose picture, and promoted other fundraising activities within the Eagles Club.

“We greatly appreciate Don, Kelly, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for thinking of our Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center and working hard in raising money to help support our patients,” Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation Tiffany Marshall told the guests at the evening’s dinner.

Also present at the dinner to accept the donation was the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s Administrative

Director/Dosimetrist, Tasha Harris and Radiation Oncology Nurse, Eva Wasseen. Dr. Nicholas, the Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncologist wasn’t able to attend but sent a message to the Eagles adding that the support of the community is crucial for the Cancer Center as the staff is very dedicated to providing care at home instead of requiring patients to travel for treatments when ill.

The donation was made to the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Fund which was established to fund equipment and financially support initiatives to improve patient care and experience.