Green River’s Little Howler’s Flag Football Registration Begins July 10

Green River’s Little Howler’s Flag Football League registration begins July 10 for youth from Kindergarten through 3rd grade. The league is open to both boys and girls.

There will two age divisions for youth to participate in. Kindergarten and First grade, and Second and Third grade students.

Registration for coaches and their children runs from July 10 through July 17 at the Green River Recreation Center. This is a time for head and assistant coaches to register themselves and their children.

Registration for players begins July 18 and runs through July 31 at the Green River Recreation Center. Registrations are limited to the number of coaches available.

Head and assistant coaches receive free registration for themselves and one child, and half price registration for each additional child.

REGISTRATION FEE

$0.00 Registration fee for one child is waived for Coaches and Asst. Coaches for each age division coached! $28.00 registration fee

$40.00 registration fee + game shirt (game shirt is $12.00)

$14.00 immediate family discount registration fee

$26.00 immediate family discount registration + game shirt (game shirt is $12.00)

$12.00 game shirt For more information contact Kevin at 1(307)872-0515.