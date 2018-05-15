Green River High School announced the 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class.
Information or questions about the Hall-of-Fame selections should be sent to Nancy Rider at ridern@swcsd2.org.
Green River 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class:
1996 and 1997 GRHS Girls’ Basketball Teams
- Head Coach – Rick Carroll
- Teams Finished 2nd Place in the State of Wyoming both Seasons (2X)
Arthur Hale
- World War II – Tuskegee Airman and Flight Instructor
- Aerospace Engineer
Don Polson
- University of Wyoming – Professor of Engineering
- Fulbright Scholar – U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs
Joseph Smith
- Doctor of Critical Care Medicine/Internal Medicine
- Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine – The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University,
Hershey, PA
- Clinical Professor of Medicine – Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
2018 Hall-of-Fame Schedule of Events:
- Thursday, Sept. 6th: HOF Social @ 6:00 p.m. (Hampton Inn – Green River)
- Friday, Sept. 7th: HOF Football Game vs. Rawlins @ 7:00 p.m. (Wolves Stadium)
- Saturday, Sept. 8th: HOF Banquet @ 5:00 p.m. (Green River High School)
Be the first to comment on "Green River’s 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class Announced"