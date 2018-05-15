Latest

Green River’s 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class Announced

May 15, 2018

Green River High School announced the 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class.

Information or questions about the Hall-of-Fame selections should be sent to Nancy Rider at ridern@swcsd2.org.

Green River 2018 Hall-of-Fame Class:

1996 and 1997 GRHS Girls’ Basketball Teams

  • Head Coach – Rick Carroll
  • Teams Finished 2nd Place in the State of Wyoming both Seasons (2X)

Arthur Hale

  • World War II – Tuskegee Airman and Flight Instructor
  • Aerospace Engineer

Don Polson

  • University of Wyoming – Professor of Engineering
  • Fulbright Scholar – U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs

Joseph Smith

  • Doctor of Critical Care Medicine/Internal Medicine
  • Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine – The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University,
    Hershey, PA
  • Clinical Professor of Medicine – Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA

  

2018 Hall-of-Fame Schedule of Events:

  • Thursday, Sept. 6th: HOF Social @ 6:00 p.m. (Hampton Inn – Green River)
  • Friday, Sept. 7th: HOF Football Game vs. Rawlins @ 7:00 p.m. (Wolves Stadium)
  • Saturday, Sept. 8th: HOF Banquet @ 5:00 p.m. (Green River High School)
