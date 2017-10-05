GRFD Celebrates Fire Prevention Week With Coloring Contest & School Visits

The Green River Fire Department is hosting a coloring contest as a part of Fire Prevention Week.

Students K-6 in Sweetwater County School District #2 are participating in the coloring contest. Groups are divided into K-2nd grade, 3rd-4th grade, and 5t-6th grade. Each group colors a different image and will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The winners will receive $25, $15, and $10 gift certificates from the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Those winners will be announced at their corresponding schools on October 19th.

Place winners will then be entered into the competition for the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize winner will receive a trophy and a $50 gift certificate. The Grand Prize winner will be announced during the first City Council meeting in November.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges made up of firefighters and police officers.

Firefighters from the Green River Fire Department will also visit elementary schools and Monroe School next week to speak about Fire Prevention.

Fire prevention week is celebrated nationally October 9th through 13th. The week kicks off with a Fire Prevention Open House at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday.