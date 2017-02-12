GRHS Basketball Vs. Jackson Rescheduled For Monday

Green River High School Boys and Girls Basketball Teams will travel to Jackson tomorrow morning, February 13th, for make-up games missed on Saturday.
Teams will play at the following game times:
1:00 p.m. – Sophomore Boys and Girls Games
2:30 p.m. – Freshman Boys and Girls as well as JV Boys and Girls Games
*Freshman Games will take place at the Middle School in Jackson
4:00 p.m. – Varsity Girls Game
5:30 p.m. – Varsity Boys Game
