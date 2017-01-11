GRHS Boys Swim Meet In Evanston Cancelled

The Green River High School Boys Swimming team will not travel to Evanston for a swim meet today.
Evanston High School is currently experiencing a closure due to winter weather, and road conditions on I-80 are not ideal for travel. Because of this, the swim team will not travel today.
The Activities Department is looking in to re-scheduling this event.
Activities Director Tony Beardsley said all other activities are still scheduled for the duration of the week.
