GRHS Plans On “Business As Usual” During Nationwide Walkout

Green River High School plans on “business as usual” during a nationwide walkout planned for Wednesday.

GRHS Principal Darren Howard said the school is taking no official stance on the walkout which is planned for March 14th at 10 a.m. The event is scheduled to occur exactly one month after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida which claimed the lives of 17 people. The nationwide event is set to last 17 minutes—one for each victim.

Howard said students who miss class for the walkout will be marked absent just as they would any other day. Students who participate in the walkout will be held accountable for any work missed, and those who participate in extra-curricular activities would be prohibited from practicing that day if marked absent for class.

“We’ve got to be really careful about using schools as political platforms,” said Howard.

He said he hasn’t heard of many students planning to participate in the walkout at Green River High School.

Last week, Rock Springs High School issued a statement that the school will provide a safe place for walkout participants, and those who return to class after the 17 minutes will not be subject to disciplinary consequences.

Many schools throughout the country are using the walkout to advocate for gun control. However, Rock Springs High School’s event organizers say the demonstration at RSHS will not address any political agenda and will serve to show support for school safety.