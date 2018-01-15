GRHS Speech and Debate Results

Green River High School Speech and Debate took first place at the Kelly Walsh Speech and Debate Tournament this weekend. The team took first out of a total 18 schools competing.

Individual Results:

Original Oratory

Victoria Allen – 1st

Sarah Kropf – 2nd

Nele Kohler – 6th

Informative Speaking

Dallin Hoyt – 3rd

Rory Ratliff – semi-finalist

Mikki Scott – semi-finalist

Abigaile Grubb – semi-finalist

Leona Grimes – semi-finalist

Poetry

Leona Grimes – 2nd

Karlee Cutler – 3rd

Humorous Interpretation

Elijah Kropf – 5th

Will Allen – semi-finalist

Amber Gambles – semi-finalist

Congressional Debate

Patrick Marchal – 1st

Jesse Lauze – 3rd

Atlin Johnson – 5th

Matthew Pickering – 6th

Savrina Karimi – finalist

Dramatic Interpretation

Leona Grimes – semi-finalist

Policy Debate

Tie for 1st – Patrick Marchal & Gregory Marchal & Atline Johnson & Victoria Allen

3rd – Danny Christensen & Caleb Ragsdale

LD Debate

Tie for 1st – Abigaile Grubb & Dallin Hoyt

3rd – Rachel Heisginer

Program Oral Interpretation

Lynzi Johnson – 2nd

Karlee Cutler – 5th

Sarah Kropf – 6th

Duo Interpretation

Karlee Cutler & Sarah Kropf – 3rd

Amber Gambles & Trista Parry – semi-finalist