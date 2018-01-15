GRHS Speech and Debate Results

Green River High School Speech and Debate took first place at the Kelly Walsh Speech and Debate Tournament this weekend. The team took first out of a total 18 schools competing.
Individual results are as follows:
Original Oratory
Victoria Allen – 1st
Sarah Kropf – 2nd
Nele Kohler – 6th
Informative Speaking
Dallin Hoyt – 3rd
Rory Ratliff – semi-finalist
Mikki Scott – semi-finalist
Abigaile Grubb – semi-finalist
Leona Grimes – semi-finalist
Poetry
Leona Grimes – 2nd
Karlee Cutler – 3rd
Humorous Interpretation
Elijah Kropf – 5th
Will Allen – semi-finalist
Amber Gambles – semi-finalist
Congressional Debate
Patrick Marchal – 1st
Jesse Lauze – 3rd
Atlin Johnson – 5th
Matthew Pickering – 6th
Savrina Karimi – finalist
Dramatic Interpretation
Leona Grimes – semi-finalist
Policy Debate
Tie for 1st – Patrick Marchal & Gregory Marchal & Atline Johnson & Victoria Allen
3rd – Danny Christensen & Caleb Ragsdale
LD Debate
Tie for 1st – Abigaile Grubb & Dallin Hoyt
3rd – Rachel Heisginer
Program Oral Interpretation
Lynzi Johnson – 2nd
Karlee Cutler – 5th
Sarah Kropf – 6th
Duo Interpretation
Karlee Cutler & Sarah Kropf – 3rd
Amber Gambles & Trista Parry – semi-finalist
