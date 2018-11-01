GRHS Theater To Begin Performances Of “The Crucible” Tonight

Green River High School Theater kicks off their second season under the direction of Bradlee W. Skinner with Arthur Miller’s searing masterpiece, “The Crucible”. The theaters first performance begins tonight at 7 pm in the Green River High School Theater.

The Crucible, a classic portrait of one man’s struggle toward grace is set in the scorching context of the 17th-century Salem witch trials. The play renders human struggles both internal and external: a community galvanized by fear and suspicion, a wife betrayed by lust, an orphan girl blind with passion and obsessed with revenge, ruthless prosecutors, deluded holy men and covetous neighbors. Miller’s script pulses with the destructiveness of socially sanctioned violence, the power of hysteria and rancor, the blindness of zealots and the heart of one tortured man trying to find his own goodness.

Bradlee W. Skinner selected The Crucible for the first show of the season as it ties in well to the Halloween and Fall seasons, but more importantly it connects directly to the Language Arts curriculum in the high school. To appeal to the teen demographic, Skinner will feature one production a year that comes directly from the course students are studying in the high school. Whether from a novel student reading in their English classes or revolving around a key event in history the kids learn of in their Social Studies courses; plays like The Crucible may peak student interest and improve their understanding.

Sophomore Tristan Higbee takes to the stage in his first lead role as John Proctor. The Crucible also features a haunting performance by Sandra Figenser as Abigail Williams, Kamryn Ferrell as Elizabeth Proctor and Raymond Garcia as Deputy Governor Danforth along with a supporting cast of talented students working together to tell a well-crafted story.

The Crucible runs November 1, 2, 3, and 5. Each show time is set for 7 pm. Tickets for the show are available at www.showtix4u.com.