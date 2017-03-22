GRHS Wrestling Coach Marshall Rhodes Resigns

Green River wrestling head coach Marshall Rhodes has announced that he is resigning from his coaching position.

The resignation comes after Coach Rhodes led the Wolves to a state title this year. The team has won back-to-back championships. Last year, the Wolves dethroned the Campbell County Camels who has won 13 titles in a row going back to 2003.

Rhodes has been a part of the Wolves wrestling coaching staff for 18 years, five of which have been as head coach.

He informed the team of the decision during a meeting this afternoon.

In a statement to Wyo4News, Rhodes said he is grateful for the opportunity to coach the team for so long. He added that there are no hard feeling in the departure, but it was time for him to make the change.

“The community, administration, wrestlers, and parents have been very supportive of us. I have been so lucky to have a staff that has helped out with everything along the way. We wouldn’t have had success without them,” Rhodes said in his statement. “It seems there is never a good time to resign because I have to look all the underclassmen in the eye and tell them I won’t be back, but nobody can do anything forever. I will miss those boys, but I have confidence that they will continue to keep the program strong.”

Rhodes will continue to teach math at Green River High School and plans to stay in the area.