GRO-Biz: The Wyoming Small Business Conference Secret

(Washington, D.C.) Calling all Wyoming small business owners. If you have a product, or a service, that would solve a problem faced by the U.S. government, Wyoming’s go-to annual event for learning about government contracting and different methods of business management is right around the corner.

Join U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., at the 2017 Government Resources and Opportunities for Business (GRO-Biz) Conference and Idea Expo. This year’s GRO-Biz conference will be held in Casper on February 22nd and 23rd at Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

“This conference allows the opportunity for Wyoming businesses to learn more and network in a multi-billion dollar federal government market,” Enzi said. “As the federal government looks for ways to save money and cut back on its budget, Wyoming businesses have a leg up on the competition. We have a history of doing more with less, and that’s a great advantage when contracting with the government.”

This annual event gives seasoned veterans and new small business owners alike a chance to learn how government contracting may be the innovative answer for expanding business sales, while providing an opportunity to learn different approaches to business management.

“Not only is this event a great opportunity to talk to contractors, but it is also an opportunity to visit with other business owners,” Enzi said. “Small business owners can learn best practices from others who may be further down the road, while building lasting relationships that could benefit you both personally and professionally.”

The 2017 GRO-Biz Conference and Idea Expo’s partners include: Senator Mike Enzi, Governor Matt Mead, the Wyoming Business Council, the Small Business Administration, the Wyoming Entrepreneur PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) and SBDC (Small Business Development Center), and the University of Wyoming Business Resource Network partners.

If interested in attending or learning more about the GRO-Biz conference, please call 866-253-3300 or email brett.housholder@uwyo.edu. You can also register at www.regonline.com/Register/Checkin.aspx?EventId=1873594 , and follow the instructions.