Gros Ventre Road to be Closed For Up to Five Nights

MOOSE, WY-The Gros Ventre Road in Grand Teton National Park will be closed for up to five nights from Tuesday, May 29 through Saturday, June 2. The road will be closed between Gros Ventre Junction and Gros Ventre Campground from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. If rainy or poor conditions prevent grading and paving activities, the closure will be postponed to the following week. The closures will not affect traffic on U.S. Highway 89/26/191.

The closures are necessary to facilitate construction of a temporary two-lane bypass with a separated pathway. The bypass will allow crews to construct a roundabout at Gros Ventre Junction this summer and fall. During the closures, Gros Ventre Road traffic will be rerouted via the Antelope Flats Road. Visitors and local residents who wish to access the community of Kelly, Gros Ventre Campground, or adjacent areas should travel between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. or plan to use the Antelope Flats Road detour.

As construction activities at Gros Ventre Junction increase in coming weeks, visitors are reminded to plan ahead for delays. Travelers through the intersection should plan for approximately 15-minute delays between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. and approximately 30-minute delays at night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. These delays are in addition to any that may be encountered with typical summer traffic levels.

Pathway users are reminded that the pathway is closed between the Gros Ventre River Bridge and a quarter mile north of Gros Ventre Junction. Pathway traffic is rerouted onto the road shoulder where rough terrain, passing traffic, and other hazards will be encountered. Only experienced users comfortable with walking, biking, or running on the road shoulder should travel through this area. A temporarily separated pathway through the intersection will be available beginning in early to mid-June.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors. Updates will be communicated via roadside signs, park road information line (307.739.3682), park website (www.nps.gov/grte), and park social media (@GrandTetonNPS on Facebook and Twitter).