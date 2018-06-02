Grossnickle Announces Bid For Sweetwater County Sheriff

In a press release received by Wyo4News Saturday, John Grossnickle announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Sheriff. According to the release, Grossnickel has served with the Sweetwater County Sheriffs Office for the past 21 years in different capacities including patrol, detectives and court security. He currently holds the position of Lieutenant over the patrol and detective sections.

Grossnickle began his career in law enforcement in 1996 with the Rock Springs Police Department before taking a position as a patrol deputy with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

In his announcement statement, Grossnickle states: he is a registered Republican who “believes that law enforcement is an extension of the people. Even though the law is outlined in state statute, the citizen is an essential part of maintaining a safe and secure community. Community meetings with residents in order to determine issues that persist within the individual neighborhoods is a priority and must be implemented. It is impossible for law enforcement to focus on issues if those issues are unknown. With open communication and education, many issues can be resolved and even avoided”.

“The safety of the children within the community is of upmost importance. This is not only in the school system but in all aspects of the community. Parents need to be educated on the dangers that children face and how to be vigilant in mitigating these dangers.”

In addition to his duties with the Sheriff’s Office , Grossnickle is currently in his sixth year as President of the Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Baseball program. He is in his second year as an executive board member of the Wyoming Peace Officers Association and his 22nd year as a Wyoming High School Activities Association official.