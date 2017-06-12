The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new General Aviation Terminal and Hangar Facility tomorrow morning.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County General Aviation location.
Several notable people will be in attendance, including:
- Governor Matt Mead
- WYDOT Director Bill Panos
- Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese
- WYDOT Aeronautics Administrator Amy Surdam
- Select State Legislators
- Select Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors
- Select Wyoming Aeronautics Commissioners
- Select County Commissioners
- Select Rock Springs and Green River City Councilors
The new facility replaces a structure that dated to the 1920’s and was recently demolished.
The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board previously awarded the construction contract to A. Pleasant Construction of Green River, WY. The awarded contract is valued at $4,805,980.19.
The total project cost including this contract, design, engineering, project management/inspection, and building permits is expected to be $5,480,000.
The new Hangar will be operational by December 2017 with the terminal coming online in April 2018.
Be the first to comment on "Groundbreaking Ceremony At Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport"