Groundbreaking Ceremony At Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new General Aviation Terminal and Hangar Facility tomorrow morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County General Aviation location.

Several notable people will be in attendance, including:

Governor Matt Mead

WYDOT Director Bill Panos

Wyoming Business Council CEO Shawn Reese

WYDOT Aeronautics Administrator Amy Surdam

Select State Legislators

Select Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors

Select Wyoming Aeronautics Commissioners

Select County Commissioners

Select Rock Springs and Green River City Councilors

The new facility replaces a structure that dated to the 1920’s and was recently demolished.

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board previously awarded the construction contract to A. Pleasant Construction of Green River, WY. The awarded contract is valued at $4,805,980.19.

The total project cost including this contract, design, engineering, project management/inspection, and building permits is expected to be $5,480,000.

The new Hangar will be operational by December 2017 with the terminal coming online in April 2018.