Groundbreaking For $100 Million UW Science Initiative Facility Set For Friday

University of Wyoming and state elected officials will break ground Friday, November 16th for a new facility that will enable world-class research and education in pillars of Wyoming’s present and future economy.

The ceremony to launch construction of the Science Initiative facility is set for 1 pm at the site of the project, at the corner of Ninth and Lewis streets on the UW campus.

The $100 million project is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

Advertisement

Among those scheduled to speak, and turn ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt, are Governor Matt Mead, UW President Laurie Nichols and UW Board of Trustees President Dave True.

The public is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony. Other scheduled speakers include state Senate President Eli Bebout, House Speaker Steve Harshman, former Governor Dave Freudenthal and UW Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski.

Freudenthal was a co-chair of the Wyoming Governor’s Top-Tier Science Programs and Facilities Task Force, which developed the Science Initiative plan along with a team of UW science faculty members. The other co-chair Carol Brewer, a UW alumnus now on the faculty of the University of Montana’s Division of Biological Sciences will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Advertisement

The Science Initiative facility will contain a 200-seat active-learning classroom, along with state-of-the-art research and laboratory space to support scientific imaging, biological and greenhouse research. The initiative emphasizes collaboration among multiple disciplines by assembling researchers into a single complex with shared instrumentation, technical support and collaboration spaces.