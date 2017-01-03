GRPD Accepting Applications for 2017 Citizens Academy

The Green River Police Department will be accepting applications for the 2017 Citizens Academy through February 1st, 2017. The course will be limited to twenty participants, so early application is encouraged.



According to information from the Green River Police Department, the Citizens Academy is a seven-week program for citizens interested in learning more about how their police department operates or an overview of the profession for anyone thinking about a career in law enforcement. The program will consist of classroom and hands-on instruction, covered by officers from the department as well as specialized guest speakers.

The Citizens Academy is open to any person who lives in Sweetwater County. Applicants must be 18 years or older and will undergo a background check.

The class will meet for seven weeks on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting on February 6th, 2017 and ending March 20th, 2017.

To obtain an application stop by the Green River Police Department Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., contact Detective Luke Benson at (307)-872-6170 or e-mail lbenson@cityofgreenriver.org.