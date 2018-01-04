GRPD Changing Fingerprint Service Dates

The Green River Police Department will be changing the dates and times available for fingerprint services beginning January 8, 2018.

The service will be offered:

Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Or By Appointment

(Excluding Holidays)

If you need your fingerprints taken, please bring a photo ID to the Green River Police Department located at: 375 W Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, Wyoming, during the days and times listed above.

If you are unavailable during the scheduled times, you can contact the Police Department for an appointment at 307-872-0555.

There is a $5 charge for the service. Cash and credit cards are accepted.