GRPD Chief Chris Steffen Retiring From Police Department

Green River Police Chief Chris Steffen is retiring from the Police Department to pursue an opportunity with a non-profit organization.

Effective November 15, 2017, Steffen will leave the GRPD after more than 25 years with the department.

Steffen is pursuing an opportunity with the Muley Fanatic Foundation, a nonprofit conservation group. Steffen has been involved with the Muley Fanatic Foundation for approximately four years. He began with the organization as a volunteer on the Southwest Chapter’s Project Allocation Committee, a committee which he later chaired. He also volunteered for the Southwest Chapter’s banquet fundraising committee, co-chaired the Southwest Chapter, and is now serving as Chapter Chair.

Steffen said he enjoys police work, but it is “just time for a new challenge.”

“I will truly miss everyone at the GRPD and the City. I have had an opportunity to work for one great organization in the City. Now I will have an opportunity to work for a second great organization,” Steffen said in a statement to Wyo4News. “I have felt it has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Green River as a police officer, and I believe that Green River and Southwest Wyoming is the best in the state.”

Steffen began work as a Patrol Officer with the GRPD on February 11th, 1992. At the time, Steffen was the first pre-service applicant in the state to attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. He served as the Department’s Juvenile Detective for two years before being promoted to Patrol Corporal, where he served for approximately six years. He was then promoted to Detective Sergeant. He held that position for a little over a year before he was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant, where he served for approximately seven years. He was then named the Interim Chief of Police and later the Chief of Police on January 2nd, 2012.

Steffen also served as a GRPD Special Response Team member and later as the Team Commander.

He attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in June of 2005 as a member of FBINA Class 221.

The selection process for Steffen’s replacement will begin after his final day on the job. The City Administrator is charged with making the recommendations to the governing body for a replacement. An interim chief will be named and serve in that capacity until someone is appointed.