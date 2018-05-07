GRPD Now Accepting Applications For 2018 Junior Citizen’s Academy

The Green River Police Department will be accepting applications for the 2018 Junior Citizen’s Academy through May 30, 2018. The course will be limited to twenty (20) participants, so early application is encouraged.

The Academy is a four day program consisting of classroom and hands-on instruction for citizens who are interested in how their police department operates. Patrol duties, investigations, animal control and special assignments will be some of the police functions covered. The program will consist of classroom and hands-on instruction, covered by officers from the department as well as specialized guest speakers.

The Junior Citizen’s Academy is open to any person who lives in Sweetwater County. Applicants must be ages 12 to 17 years old and will undergo a background check.

The class will meet at the Green River Police Department from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. beginning June 5, 2018 through June 8, 2018. To obtain an application stop by the Green River Police Department Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or check out the post on our Facebook page. For more information please contact Detective Luke Benson at the Green River Police Department (307-872-6170 or e-mail lbenson@cityofgreenriver.org).