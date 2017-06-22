GRPD Officer Bitten On Buttocks During Call

A Green River Police Officer was reportedly bitten on his back side by a dog yesterday.

According to the Green River Police Department, an officer was assisting someone in checking on pets at a residence on Doe Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

While on that call, the officer was bitten on the buttocks by one of the dogs at the residence.

Animal Control Officers were able to verify with the owner that the dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.

Public Information Officer Luke Benson said the officer did not require medical treatment, and the dog was allowed to stay at its residence.