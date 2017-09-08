GRPD Officer Changes Plea In Toddler’s Death

A Green River Police Officer changed his plea today regarding the death of a toddler more than eight years ago.

Jacob Rollen Anglesey, 35 of Green River, pleaded No Contest to a superseding charge of Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen. The boy died in 2009 after suffering a head injury while in Anglesey’s care.

Anglesey was originally charged with Murder in the First Degree and was expected to begin a three-week trial on Monday.

A plea agreement allowed the plea to the charge of Voluntary Manslaughter but did not include an agreement on Anglesey’s sentence. He is facing the maximum of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Anglesey will appear before Third Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery at a later date for sentencing.