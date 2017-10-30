GRPD Officers On Pumpkin Patrol For Halloween

Green River Police Department will have officers on Pumpkin Patrol on Halloween evening.
The Green River Police Department encourages everyone to have an enjoyable and safe evening. A few safety tips are:
- Younger children should be accompanied by an adult and wear bright colored, reflective clothing or carry a flashlight or glow stick
- Older children trick or treat in groups
- Have parents check your candy at the end of the evening
- Motorists be aware of trick-or-treaters on foot and trick-or-treaters be aware of vehicles when crossing streets, turn on your headlights before it gets dark.
- Remember to use crosswalks or cross the street at intersections.
- Do your trick or treating early.
- Don’t wear masks that interfere with your vision, or your hearing.
- Avoid houses that don’t have lights on.
If you see a Green River Police Car with a lit pumpkin on top, the officers will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Green River Police Department will be participating in Trick or Treating Downtown until 5:00 p.m. on October 31.
