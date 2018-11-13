GRPD Receives Donation From Eagles Club

According to a post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page, the Eagles Club of Green River presented Sweetwater County School District #2 School Resource Officer Kent Hemphill with a $200.00 donation towards a special fund set up to assist the School Resource Officer program.

The School Resource Officers attend Camp Postcard every year, a camp for youth which is geared toward building leadership skills. POSTCARD stands for “Police Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams.”

The money goes towards providing camp goers with backpacks, shirts, and awards.

Funds also help with the School Resource Officer incentive program. Throughout the year officers give awards to kids that have had achievements or done good deeds.

The Green River Police Department is thankful for the support shown by the members of the Eagles Club.