GRPD Receives Report of “Guaranteed Cash” Loan Scam on Facebook

The Green River Police Department received a report of someone who was scammed through a “guaranteed cash” loan on Facebook.

According to the police reports, Officers from GRPD responded to the report of a fraud at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

The reporting party told the officers that they had responded to a Facebook post for guaranteed cash and exchanged messages with someone online working out an agreement for a loan. The reporting party was given the name and phone number of someone to arrange receiving the money. The victim then gave that person their mobile banking app password, and two checks were deposited into the account via the app. The victim was instructed to send money back using MoneyGram. Following the MoneyGram payment, the reporting party received notice that the deposited checks did not clear.

The victim’s bank reportedly was willing to work with them on refunding the loss if a police report was filed.