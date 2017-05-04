GRPD Reports “No Malicious Intent” In Green River Post Office Incident

A man who was seen taking an envelope to the Green River Post Office in a suspicious manner earlier this week has been located, and the Green River Police Department says there does not appear to be any malicious intent regarding the incident.

The Green River Police Department responded to the call of suspicious circumstances Monday evening. It was reported that a man was seen wearing a gas mask while driving. The witness said they saw the man enter the Green River Post Officer without the mask, but he was wearing long rubber gloves and carefully carrying an envelope into the location.

The Sweetwater Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined the envelope to be normal mail.

According to a release from GRPD, Rock Springs Police Officers and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate the described vehicle and its driver Tuesday afternoon. The elderly male was contacted, and police say there appeared to be “no malicious intent” in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.