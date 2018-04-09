GRPD Seeks Info on Runaway

The Green River Police Department is asking for information to locate a teenage runaway.

McKayla Cuthbertson, 17, was reported as a runaway on April 8, 2018. According to the GRPD, Cuthbertson left her residence in Green River without permission and has not returned home.

McKayla is a described as a white female about 5’5” tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair with purple tips. McKayla has a bar piercing in her left ear and a tattoo on her right shoulder of a tree with birds.

Anyone with any information concerning the location of McKayla Cuthbertson is asked to contact the Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555 or the Sweetwater County Combined Communication Center at 307-875-1400.