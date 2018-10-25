GRPD To Host Take Back Day Event This Saturday

On Saturday, October 27th, from 10 am to 2 pm the Green River Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 16th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Residents will be able to bring their pills for disposal to Smith’s Food and Drug Store at 905 Bridger Drive. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year the most misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 27th Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact the Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555. The Green River Police Department reminds people of the prescription drop box located in the GRPD lobby at 375 West Flaming Gorge Way, which is available Monday through Friday 8:00 am until 5:00 pm for those who cannot make this event.