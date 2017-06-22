GRPD Welcomes New Drug Detection K9

The Green River Police Department recently got a new drug detection K9 thanks to a generous donation and a grant.

K9 Ridex is the newest member of GRPD’s K9 crew. Ridex is a male, Dutch Shepherd, who will be two years old in August. He is certified in narcotics detection and assigned to his partner, Cpl. Brad Halter.

Since the unexpected passing of the department’s former drug detection K9 Melanie on May 31, 2017, there has been strong support from the community to continue the K9 program.

The department received a generous donation of $5,000 from the Assembly of God Church for the purchase and training of a new K9. With this donation, along with a $2,500 grant from K9 Working Dogs International and budgeted police department funds, GRPD was able to acquire Ridex from K9 Working Dogs International and train Ridex with his handler and partner Cpl. Halter.

Cpl. Halter and K9 Ridex will return to K9 Working Dogs International in Kansas this fall for continued training after working with each other this summer.