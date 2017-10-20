Gubernatorial Candidate Invites Community To Coffee Tomorrow

A gubernatorial candidate for the 2018 race is inviting the community to join her for coffee in Rock Springs tomorrow.

Mary Throne is in Sweetwater County meeting with leaders, residents, and local businesses as she prepares for the November 2018 governor race.

Throne is inviting the community to join her for coffee from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st at Buckin’ Coffee, located at 1535 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

The Democratic candidate will be available to introduce herself to members of the community and listen to what people want to see in their next governor.

“I want to actually listen more than talk—hear what’s on people’s minds,” said Throne. “And that’s really what I’m trying to do generally at this point in the campaign. Just get out to as many communities as I can, meet local leaders, meet others in the community, and find out what’s happening.”

Throne said she wants to learn more about each community in Wyoming because they all have their own issues and topics of importance.

“The communities each have their own challenges, but the communities are responsible for providing a lot of the services. And I don’t think the state has treated the communities very well,” said Throne.

Throne grew up on a ranch near Gillette, Wyoming and has lived in Cheyenne since 1992.

If elected, Throne says she would “hit the pause button” and reevaluate how the state operates and how funds are spent.

She says Wyoming has traditionally been a boom and bust state which is dependent on natural resources. While she wants those resources to remain as a base for the economy, she says Wyoming needs to take immediate steps to make things better during the bust cycle.

“What we do as a state historically is we make a bad situation worse by just sort of hunkering down and waiting for outside forces to get better. I really think we need to take control of our own destiny.”

She believes things like a strong education system, a healthcare system that functions, and investments in roads and infrastructure will help to draw more businesses and keep people in the Cowboy State.

Throne also says the state money picture has been mismanaged.

“We’ve spent money where we didn’t need to spend it and probably haven’t spent it where we should have spent it. I think we need to, again, sort of immediately just throw out how we’ve been doing state budgeting and start over and make it open and transparent for the pubic, and also recognize that our local communities are sort of the heart of the state, and we can’t let them fall apart,” said Throne.

Throne served for ten years as a state legislator in Cheyenne from 2007 until the end of 2016. She encourages people to look into her record at the legislature to see how she has worked to find solutions and work with people regardless of their political views and affiliations.