Halloween Concert At Western Wyoming Community College

Join Western Wyoming Community College’s Symphonic Band, Symphony Orchestra, Vocal, Pop, and Instrumental Ensemble October 30th, at 7:30PM in the WWCC Theater for a spooky serenade.

Western students will be performing Halloween favorites. The Halloween Concert is great way for families to get excited about trick-or-treating on the 31st. The performance is a sight and sound experience complete with Halloween effects. Performers will be dressed in Halloween costumes and the public is encouraged to come dressed in their own creepy ensembles.

“Our first annual Halloween concert will be an event for all ages. We’re inviting everyone to wear a costume and hang around after the performances for some treats. Our new ensemble, the pop ensemble, will premiere at this concert. It’ll be an evening of Halloween music and fun effects for everyone.” said Matt Schaffner, Assistant Professor of Music at Western Wyoming Community College.

The event is suitable for all ages, free, and open to the public. For more information regarding the event please contact the Performing Arts Department (307) 382-1721, or email kpastor@westernwyoming.edu.