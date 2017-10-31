Halloween Extravaganza At Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County Today

Join Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for their annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm today at the hospital.

The event includes thirteen haunting stations for little ghosts and goblins to pick up treats.

Entrance to this year’s event is through the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s main door at the back of the hospital. Participants are asked to park on the southwest end of the hospital next to the Medical Office Building.

Entrance and exit for the event will be in the back of the Medical Office Building.