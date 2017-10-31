Halloween Festival In Farson

A Halloween Festival will take place in Farson tonight.

The public is invited to attend the festival, which is hosted by the Farson PTO and Farson-Eden Progressive Women’s Club.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Eden Valley Community Hall, 4039 Highway 191 in Farson.

The festival features a carnival, dinner, spook house, and trunk or treat. The carnival kicks off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the spook house at 5:30 p.m. and the trunk or treat at 6:30 p.m.

Carnival tickets are priced at $1 for three tickets. The spook house requires three tickets for entry.

Dinner of corn chowder or chili will be served for $2 for a small bowl or $3 for a big bowl.

Those in attendance are asked to park at the Fire Hall parking lot. Those who are handing out candy during the trunk or treat are asked to park in the Community Hall parking lot.