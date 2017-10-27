Halloween Safety Tips Issued By RSPD

Halloween is celebrated traditionally on October 31st, but this weekend there will be many holiday festivities happening in Rock Springs such as the Downtown Halloween Stroll, various Halloween carnivals, and other Halloween parties.

In order to assist Rock Springs’ community in enjoying this fun-filled holiday as safely as possible, the RSPD has compiled the following tips. In addition to having a flashlight and reflective clothing while trick-or-treaters, the RSPD recommends the following:

Trick-Or-Treating Safety Tips

Walk safely through neighborhoods Cross at the corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks Look both ways when crossing the roadways Put electronic devices down while you are walking Always walk on the sidewalks Watch for vehicles turning or backing up Never cross the street between parked cars



Trick or Treat with an Adult Young children should never be allowed to trick or treat alone Remain in familiar neighborhoods DO NOT ever enter a stranger’s home



Make sure your costume is safe Decorate your costume with reflective tape or stickers; if possible choose one that is light colored Carry a flashlight or glow sticks to help children to see and be seen Ensure your costume is the correct size so that you can see properly and prevent tripping



Drive Safely Slow down on Halloween and be especially alert during the afternoon and early evening as this is a popular time for children to trick or treat Take extra time to look for kids at intersections or when entering or exiting driveways and alleyways Be aware that there may be parents driving children from house to house and that vehicles may be stopping frequently



Finally, RSPD encourages everyone to go out into the community and enjoy the holiday activities.