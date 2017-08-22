Hamby Named To All-Academic Team

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24, player J.D. Hamby, was recently named to the American Legion All-Academic Team.

Hamby is one of nine players who received their state scholarship and was selected to the All-Academic Team.

Hamby is the first player from Rock Springs to receive the honor.

Each state picks chooses one winner. Of those 50 winners, nine players are named to the Legion

All-Academic team nation-wide.

Hamby began his baseball career at a young age and showed his dedication to the sport he loves by traveling 127 miles from his home in Cora to Rock Springs for practice.

One of J.D.’s greatest accomplishments was playing on the Under Armour Baseball Factory team in 2016 in Southern California.

A recent Pinedale high school graduate, Hamby will play his 2018 season with the Arizona Christian University Firestorm where he is a top prospect for starting catcher.