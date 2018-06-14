Happy Flag Day From The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 14, 2018) Today, June 14, is Flag Day.

We celebrate Flag Day to commemorate the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress. (June 14 is also the birthday of the United States Army, which was founded on that date in 1775 when Congress officially authorized riflemen to enlist and serve the “United Colonies.”)

Congress’s 1777 resolution specified that the new flag should have “thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.”

The stars, of course, each represented one of the original 13 colonies, then came to represent the states. Our current flag, with 50 stars, was adopted in 1959 when Alaska and Hawaii became states.

Questions often arise concerning regulations and laws about U.S. flag display. The U.S. Senate’s web page on this subject can be found at

www.senate.gov/reference/resources/pdf/RL30243.pdf

Happy Flag Day from Sheriff Mike Lowell and the men and women of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office!