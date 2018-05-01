Hastings and Davidson Qualify for World Junior Team Trials; 10 Pokes Compete at UWW Junior Nationals

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 1, 2018) —Sheridan Wyoming native, Hayden Hastings, and teammate Cale Davidson were two Redshirt freshmen who earned the right to wrestle for a spot on the UWW Junior World Team after placing at the UWW Junior Nationals last weekend in Las Vegas. The duo, along with eight other Cowboys competed as members of the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center (WWRTC). The yearly event features some of the nation’s top grapplers.

“It was good to see these guys compete,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “We haven’t seen a lot of these guys compete since November and that gave us a good gage of where they are at. There were a lot of things that stood out and that is always a positive to have so we can work on improving during the summer.”

Davidson, a native of Wichita, Kan., placed seventh at 97 KG. He went 4-2 for the tournament including grabbing a win in the opening round. He defeated Owen Trephan by a 10-0 score in the seventh-place match.

Hastings, a native of Sheridan, Wyo., placed eighth at 74 KG. Hastings rattled off five-straight wins in the consolation bracket to get to the seventh-place match. He finished the tournament with a 5-3 record.

“It is exciting to have the next few weeks to work with Cale and Hayden to see what they can do at the trials,” Branch said. “These next few weeks can inspire a little redemption and motivation to go out and improve from last weekend.”

The USA Wrestling UWW Jr. World Team Trials are set to take place May 18-20, and will coincide with the Senior WTT to take place in Rochester, Minn. at the RCTC Regional Sports Center. Winners from the Trials will represent the USA at the World Championships this August in Iowa City, Iowa.



