Head Coach Craig Bohl’s Comments On Saturday’s Cowboy Loss

Wyoming Cowboys head football coach Craig Bohl had these comments after yesterday’s 13-7 home loss to Fresno State:

“You had two of the top scoring defenses in our league and those numbers bared out today,” The Cowboys entered the game ranked No. 1 in the MW and No. 14 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing opponents only 18.1 points per game. Fresno State was ranked No. 2 in the conference and No. 15 in the country, giving up only 18.3 points per game.

“Our recipe for success is to do well with the turnover margin and that wasn’t in our favor today. For us to win, that was going to be an important factor”. Wyoming lost the turnover battle for only the third time this season, losing two fumbles in the first half, while taking the ball away from Fresno State only once on a fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter. Wyoming entered the game No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin at a +17. UW also was tied for No. 1 in the country for the most takeaways, with 27.

“We had a shot to win at the end, somewhat unconventional, but none the less there was a chance. I applaud our players, but I also want to congratulate Fresno State. They’ve got a good football team. They play hard, smart and clean. Coach (Jeff) Tedford has a good team, but I believe we’ve got one too. I told our team, we win as team and lose as a team. We will support one another and hold our heads up high and get ready for the next week.” The Cowboys (5-2, 7-4) close out the season next week at San Jose State (0-7, 1-11). Yesterday San Jose State lost 42-14 at Colorado State.