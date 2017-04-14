Head Shaving Cancer Benefit Saturday

A Head Shaving Cancer Benefit on Saturday, April 15th will help a local woman who is fighting cancer.

Felicia Davis, 22 of Rock Springs, was diagnosed with metastatic bone cancer approximately two years ago. After exploring alternative treatment options, Davis recently underwent her first round of chemotherapy and has already observed some hair loss.

In preparation for more hair loss as a result of further cancer treatment, Davis plans to shave her head during the benefit. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15, 2017 at the Saddle-Lite Saloon in Rock Springs.

During the benefit, people can purchase raffle tickets priced at $1 each or 6 for $5. Raffle items have been generously donated by community members and local businesses with prizes including gift baskets, gift cards, a brand-new mountain bike, and more.

Donations will go toward a wig for Davis and will help with travel expenses as she travels to Utah for treatment. Davis does not have health insurance as she fights her cancer battle

Open Mic at the Saddle-Lite will be in full swing, and the event features free food, music, and tons of fun.