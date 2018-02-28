Hearings Pushed Back For GR City Councilman Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

Hearings in two counties have been pushed back for a Green River City Councilman accused of child sexual abuse.

Allan Wilson, who represents Green River Ward I on the City Council, is charged with one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree in Lincoln County and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree in Sweetwater County.

He was set to appear for a preliminary hearing in Sweetwater County on February 21st, but that hearing has been reset for 4 p.m. on March 22nd.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Lincoln County yesterday, and that hearing was moved to 1:30 p.m. on March 9th.

During a preliminary hearing, a circuit court judge determines if enough evidence exists to move felony charges forward to district court.

The charge in Lincoln County alleges that Wilson sexually abused a minor under the age of 18 on or about April 29th through September 1, 2011. The maximum penalty for that charge is up to 50 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

The charge in Sweetwater County alleges Wilson sexually abused a minor under the age of 13 between late spring and summer of 2013. The maximum penalty for that charge is up to 20 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

Both counts reference the same victim.

Wilson is currently released on bond.

According to his Green River City Council Biography, Wilson worked for the Green River Parks and Recreation Department for 34 years before retiring in August of 2014.

Wilson was elected to the Green River City Council in the November 2014 election.