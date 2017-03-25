Helen N. Young (February 1, 1916 – March 25, 2017)

Helen N. Young died at peace on Saturday, March 25 at age 101. She was born on February 1, 1916 on a farm near Buckner, Missouri. Preceding her in death were her parents George W. and Alice H. Necessary, her brothers Finis and Don Necessary, and her beloved husband Alfred Young. She is survived by her daughter Alice Young Sabl (husband John Sabl), as well as numerous great and grand nieces and nephews. She moved to Rock Springs after working her way through Missouri State Teachers College. She taught in the Rock Springs School system for 38 years, primarily Kindergarten at Lincoln School. She was revered by her many generations of students and was proud to have been part of their lives. Helen was civically engaged, active with the First Congregational Church, volunteering at Broadway Bargains and the Rock Springs Library, and serving on the Public Library Board. She was a past president of her PEO chapter. Helen was a life-long learner, taking many classes at Western Wyoming Junior College after she retired. She traveled widely across the U.S. and overseas.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 29, at the First Congregational Church– United Church of Christ, 1275 Adams Ave in Rock Springs.

Donations in Helen’s memory can be made to the First Congregational Church or to Western Wyoming Community College.