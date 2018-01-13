Henderson Propels Pokes on First Day of Potts Invite

BOULDER, Colo. (Jan. 12, 2017) – Junior Cowgirl Ja’la Henderson collected her second consecutive victory in the women’s long jump to start the 2017-18 indoor season on Friday, highlighting a strong showing by Wyoming’s jumps crew on the first day of the Potts Indoor Invitational.

Henderson leapt 19 feet, 2.5 inches to win the event by well over a foot at the University of Colorado’s Indoor Practice Facility, where she set her indoor personal record in the event, 20-0.5, a season ago. Henderson’s mark was an improvement of 1.75 inches from her performance at the Power Meet in December. Fellow junior Allegra Carson placed fifth, leaping 16-11.5.

“She’s been very consistent over her time with us at Wyoming,” UW associate head coach Quincy Howe said of Henderson on Friday. “For what we needed this week, I think she’s on the right track.”

On the men’s side of the long jump, freshman William Nolan continued to reveal his potential with a third-place finish in the long jump at 22-4.5, just four inches behind event winner Gunner Rigsby of Colorado. Junior teammate Kyle Alexander followed Nolan in fourth, jumping 21-6.75. Senior Bobby Wingeleth tied for fifth with a mark of 21-2.5.

Howe is impressed with Nolan’s solid performances to start his collegiate career. “As soon as he figures a couple fundamental things out, I think he’s going to be a key contributor to our team. This weekend is just the beginning for him,” Howe said.

Junior Emelda Malm-Annan was the Pokes’ third top-three finisher of the day, finishing third in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 56-4.5. Freshman Addison Henry placed seventh, posting a mark of 49-9.75. On the men’s side of the event, sophomore Hap Frketich turned in a fourth-place effort with a throw of 54-4.5.

The second day of the Potts Indoor Invitational will get started at 10 a.m. MT Saturday with the men’s shot put and women’s triple jump, while action will get going on the track at 1 p.m. with the prelims of the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Stay tuned to live results at the link above and to @wyo_track on twitter for more information.