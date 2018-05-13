Henderson Wins Outdoor Triple Jump AT MWC Championships

Clovis, CA – Cowgirl junior Ja’la Henderson defended her indoor triple jump conference title on Saturday at the 2018 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships, breaking her own UW women’s outdoor record in the event once again to win gold.

In the team scoring, the Cowgirls took 11th place while the Cowboys placed fifth as the MW outdoor championships concluded Saturday night in Clovis, California.

Henderson leapt 43 feet, 10.5 inches to top her own school record by two inches. She won the conference title by over a foot winning her third career gold medal at the conference level. Henderson’s crown is the first outdoor triple jump title for a Cowgirl in 30 years.

Other highlights from Saturday: Senior Hannah Carr ended her conference career with a bang, providing another highlight in the field events with a fifth-place finish in the women’s discus. Carr’s mark of 162-7 is a personal best and number six on the UW all-time list.

Freshman Brandon McGuire exploded for a breakthrough performance in the men’s 400-meter hurdles on Saturday, earning eight points for the Cowboys with a runner-up finish at 52.65 seconds.

Junior Bryce Ailshie and senior Kerry White produced matching sixth-place finishes in the men’s and women’s 800 meters, respectively, on Saturday.

Juniors Jace Marx and Jackson Wood added two third-place finishes for the Cowboy sprints squad on Saturday. Marx checked in at 10.76 seconds to take third in the men’s 100 meters, while Wood took third in the men’s 400 meters at 47.49. Meanwhile, junior Jerayah Davis took sixth in the women’s 100 meters at 11.74.