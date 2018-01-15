Henry David Herwaldt (January 29, 1954 – January 12, 2018)

Green River – Henry David Herwaldt, 63, of Green River passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born January 29, 1954 in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Raymond Herwaldt and Joyce Wade Herwaldt. He attended school in Phoenix, AZ and graduated from Central High School. He also attended Central Arizona College for law enforcement training. He worked as a police officer for many years for Pinal County and Maricopa County Sheriffs Office.

Henry married Jackie Ryan August 28, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He enjoyed horses, baseball, hunting, playing guitar, the Arizona Diamondbacks, rodeos, music and anything involved with the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife Jackie Herwaldt of Green River; mother Joyce Herwaldt of Phoenix, AZ; sons Brandon Herwaldt and wife Amber of Green River, and Michael Ryan of Phoenix; daughter Amanda Cowan and husband Chris of Gilbert, AZ; eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Herwaldt.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.